US-Gesundheitsministerium gibt zu: Impfstoffe brandgefährlich (inkl. Impfschäden-Tabelle)

Die verrückten Impfgegner hören immer nur auf die US-Moderatorin Jenny McCarthy oder Google, »blindwütige Anti-Impf-Kommentatoren im Internet« und … wie bitte, die US-Regierung? Richtig, auf der Website des US-Gesundheitsministeriums – der offizielle Name ist »U.S. Department of Health and Human Services« (»Ministerium für Gesundheitspflege und soziale Dienste«) – findet sich in der Sektion über das Programm zur Entschädigung nach negativen Impffolgen (NVIC) eine »Tabelle der Impfschäden«. Dort werden alle schweren Schäden und Krankheiten aufgezählt, die durch eine Impfung auftreten können, darunter Dinge wie Hirnschädigung, Polio und Tod!

Nicht ganz. Die NVIC-Impfschäden-Tabelle ist ein offenes Eingeständnis der Regierung, dass Impfstoffe Kindern schaden und sie umbringen können. Es soll Eltern impfgeschädigter Kinder besänftigen, denen der normale Rechtsweg gegen Impfstoffhersteller versperrt ist und die selbst Beweise zusammentragen (oft genug ohne die Hilfe ihrer Ärzte) und dem »Impfgericht« vorlegen müssen. Dieses Scheingericht wurde eingesetzt, um die Pharma- und Impfstoffindustrie vor Haftbarkeit zu schützen, wenn ihre Produkte Kinder verstümmeln oder umbringen.

Wie Sie feststellen werden, können Impfstoffe, die ganze Zellen von Pertussis- (Keuchhusten ) Bakterien enthalten, eine schwere Gehirnentzündung auslösen. Gleiches gilt für den MMR-Impfstoff gegen Masern, Mumps und Röteln, der eingestandenermaßen fünf bis 15 Tage nach der Impfung eine Enzephalopathie (Störung der Gehirnfunktion) verursachen kann.

Wissenschaftsfeindlich sind nur die militanten Impfbefürworter

»Das gesunde Immunsystem toleriert Selbst-Antigene«, heißt es in einem wissenschaftlichen Aufsatz des israelischen Klinikers und Experten für Infektionskrankheiten Yehuda Shoenfeld. Das intensive Studium von Impfstoffen und ihrer Wirkung auf den menschlichen Körper hat ihn zu dem Schluss geführt, sie veranlassten das Immunsystem, sich gegen sich selbst zu wenden – ein Phänomen, das als »Autoimmunität« bekannt ist und das uns heute sehr häufig begegnet.

»Wenn die Selbsttoleranz gestört ist, folgt eine Dysregulation des Immunsystems, die zum Auftreten von Autoimmunerkrankungen führt. Impfung ist eines der Dinge, die bei empfindlichen Menschen diese Homöostase stören können; die Folge sind Autoimmun-Phänomene und ASIA [Autoimmune/inflammatory Syndrome Induced by Adjuvants, deutsch: autoimmun/entzündliches Syndrom, ausgelöst durch Wirkungsverstärker].

The Vaccine Injury Table (Table) makes it easier for some people to get compensation. The Table lists and explains injuries/conditions that are presumed to be caused by vaccines. It also lists time periods in which the first symptom of these injuries/conditions must occur after receiving the vaccine. If the first symptom of these injuries/conditions occurs within the listed time periods, it is presumed that the vaccine was the cause of the injury or condition unless another cause is found. For example, if you received the tetanus vaccines and had a severe allergic reaction (anaphylaxis) within 4 hours after receiving the vaccine, then it is presumed that the tetanus vaccine caused the injury if no other cause is found.

If your injury/condition is not on the Table or if your injury/condition did not occur within the time period on the Table, you must prove that the vaccine caused the injury/condition. Such proof must be based on medical records or opinion, which may include expert witness testimony.

Due to a technical error, the Table posted on the VICP website from October 25, 2013 to November 4, 2013 should not be referenced or used. The Table that is currently posted is correct.

Vaccine Injury Table for printing (PDF – 140 KB)

100.3 Vaccine injury table.

(a) In accordance with section 312(b) of the National Childhood Vaccine Injury Act of 1986, title III of Pub. L. 99-660, 100 Stat. 3779 (42 U.S.C. 300aa-1 note) and section 2114(c) of the Public Health Service Act (42 U.S.C. 300aa-14(c)), the following is a table of vaccines, the injuries, disabilities, illnesses, conditions, and deaths resulting from the administration of such vaccines, and the time period in which the first symptom or manifestation of onset or of the significant aggravation of such injuries, disabilities, illnesses, conditions, and deaths is to occur after vaccine administration for purposes of receiving compensation under the Program:

Vaccine Injury Table

Vaccine Illness, disability, injury or condition covered Time period for first symptom or manifestation of onset or of significant aggravation after vaccine administration I. Vaccines containing tetanus toxoid (e.g., DTaP, DTP, DT, Td, or TT) A. Anaphylaxis or anaphylactic shock 4 hours. B. Brachial Neuritis 2-28 days. C. Any acute complication or sequela (including death) of an illness, disability, injury, or condition referred to above which illness, disability, injury, or condition arose within the time period prescribed Not applicable. II. Vaccines containing whole cell pertussis bacteria, extracted or partial cell pertussis bacteria, or specific pertussis antigen(s) (e.g., DTP, DTaP, P, DTP-Hib) A. Anaphylaxis or anaphylactic shock 4 hours. B. Encephalopathy (or encephalitis) 72 hours. C. Any acute complication or sequela (including death) of an illness, disability, injury, or condition referred to above which illness, disability, injury, or condition arose within the time period prescribed Not applicable. III. Measles, mumps, and rubella vaccine or any of its components (e.g., MMR, MR, M, R) A. Anaphylaxis or anaphylactic shock 4 hours. B. Encephalopathy (or encephalitis) 5-15 days (not less than 5 days and not more than 15 days). C. Any acute complication or sequela (including death) of an illness, disability, injury, or condition referred to above which illness, disability, injury, or condition arose within the time period prescribed Not applicable. IV. Vaccines containing rubella virus (e.g., MMR, MR, R) A. Chronic arthritis 7-42 days. B. Any acute complication or sequela (including death) of an illness, disability, injury, or condition referred to above which illness, disability, injury, or condition arose within the time period prescribed Not applicable. V. Vaccines containing measles virus (e.g., MMR, MR, M) A. Thrombocytopenic purpura 7-30 days. B. Vaccine-Strain Measles Viral Infection in an immunodeficient recipient 6 months. C. Any acute complication or sequela (including death) of an illness, disability, injury, or condition referred to above which illness, disability, injury, or condition arose within the time period prescribed Not applicable. VI. Vaccines containing polio live virus (OPV) A. Paralytic Polio —in a non-immunodeficient recipient 30 days. —in an immunodeficient recipient 6 months. —in a vaccine associated community case Not applicable. B. Vaccine-Strain Polio Viral Infection —in a non-immunodeficient recipient 30 days. —in an immunodeficient recipient 6 months. —in a vaccine associated community case Not applicable. C. Any acute complication or sequela (including death) of an illness, disability, injury, or condition referred to above which illness, disability, injury, or condition arose within the time period prescribed Not applicable. VII. Vaccines containing polio inactivated virus (e.g., IPV) A. Anaphylaxis or anaphylactic shock 4 hours B. Any acute complication or sequela (including death of an illness, disability, injury, or condition referred to above which illness, disability, injury, or condition arose within the time period prescribed. Not applicable. VIII. Hepatitis B. vaccines A. Anaphylaxis or anaphylactic shock 4 hours. B. Any acute complication or sequela (including death) of an illness, disability, injury, or condition referred to above which illness, disability, injury, or condition arose within the time period prescribed Not applicable. IX. Hemophilus influenzae type b polysaccharide conjugate vaccines No Condition Specified Not applicable. X. Varicella vaccine No Condition Specified Not applicable. XI. Rotavirus vaccine No Condition Specified Not applicable. XII. Pneumococcal conjugate vaccines No Condition Specified Not applicable. XIII. Hepatitis A vaccines No Condition Specified Not applicable. XIV. Seasonal influenza vaccines No Condition Specified Not applicable. XV. Meningococcal vaccines No Condition Specified Not applicable. XVI. Human papillomavirus (HPV) vaccines No Condition Specified Not applicable. XVII. Any new vaccine recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for routine administration to children, after publication by the Secretary of a notice of coverage* No Condition Specified Not applicable.

*Now includes all vaccines against seasonal influenza (except trivalent influenza vaccines, which are already covered), effective November 12, 2013.

(b) Qualifications and aids to interpretation. The following qualifications and aids to interpretation shall apply to the Vaccine Injury Table to paragraph (a) of this section:

(1) Anaphylaxis and anaphylactic shock. For purposes of paragraph (a) of this section, Anaphylaxis and anaphylactic shock mean an acute, severe, and potentially lethal systemic allergic reaction. Most cases resolve without sequelae. Signs and symptoms begin minutes to a few hours after exposure. Death, if it occurs, usually results from airway obstruction caused by laryngeal edema or bronchospasm and may be associated with cardiovascular collapse. Other significant clinical signs and symptoms may include the following: Cyanosis, hypotension, bradycardia, tachycardia, arrhythmia, edema of the pharynx and/or trachea and/or larynx with stridor and dyspnea. Autopsy findings may include acute emphysema which results from lower respiratory tract obstruction, edema of the hypopharynx, epiglottis, larynx, or trchea and minimal findings of eosinophilia in the liver, spleen and lungs. When death occurs within minutes of exposure and without signs of respiratory distress, there may not be significant pathologic findings.

