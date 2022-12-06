WDR Investigativ fragt, ob O24 Geld aus Russland bekommt

Was soll das sein? Satire? Ein Fangfragenkatalog oder ist das ernst gemeint? “WDR Investigativ” will es wissen und richtet drei Fragen an uns, auf Englisch. Dafür bleibt uns die Öffentlich Rechtliche Gendergrütze erspart:
Dear editorial team of Opposition 24,
I am a reporter of WDR collaborating with the Czech online media investigace.cz and the Organized Crime and Corruption Project (OCCRP), a nonprofit news organization based in Washington, DC.
I am writing because OCCRP/investigace.cz is collaborating with other media outlets, including the WDR/NDR (Germany), on an investigation about the disinformation media landscape. We are examining numerous websites with content classified as pro-Russian narratives or/and disinformation. The investigation is based on data mining, content analysis and different analytical software and databases.
As responsible journalists acting in the public interest, we would like to give you the opportunity to respond to our findings. Please comment on our questions below. Should you wish to discuss in person, please don’t hesitate to contact us.
1. Is your website publishing disinformation or unverified information in general? If yes, why? What is your comment on this finding?
2. Are you cooperating with any other European media or/and Russian media by sharing content or technical solutions?
3. Are you receiving any funding or support from Russian state actors or Russian actors in general?
We’d appreciate it if you could consider our request and respond by 6 p.m. on Sunday, December 11th, 2022.
If we do not hear from you, we shall process on the basis that you do not wish to comment. We hope you will take this opportunity to respond. Your responses to each of our questions will be carefully considered and published in whole or part, if appropriate. Please don’t hesitate to contact us with any questions you might have.
In case you wish a German translation of this letter please let us know, we’re happy to provide a translation.
We would be most grateful if you would acknowledge receipt of this letter.
Best regards,
Palina Milling
WDR Investigativ
Westdeutscher Rundfunk
50667 Köln
Hier die Übersetzung der Fragen:
- Veröffentlicht Ihre Website Desinformationen oder nicht verifizierte Informationen im Allgemeinen? Wenn ja, warum? Was ist Ihr Kommentar zu diesem Ergebnis?
- Arbeiten Sie mit anderen europäischen Medien und/oder russischen Medien zusammen, indem Sie Inhalte oder technische Lösungen teilen?
- Erhalten Sie Mittel oder Unterstützung von russischen Staatsakteuren oder russischen Akteuren im Allgemeinen?
Angesichts der Aussichtslosigkeit, auch nur eine vernünftige Antwort zu erhalten, hat sich die Freie Mitarbeiterin von WDR Investigativ wohl auch gar nicht erst die Mühe gemacht, die vorgefertigten Textbausteine zu übersetzen. Same procedure as every year. Man möchte gerne eine Empfangsbestätigung und bietet dann doch noch auf Nachfrage eine deutsche Übersetzung an, wenn man es denn wünscht. Welch durchschaubares Manöver.
Bald wird man erfahren, welch bahnbrechende Erkenntnisse WDR/NDR und das Organized Crime and Corruption Project zusammengetragen haben. Ein weiteres “Faktencheckprojekt”, das keinen interessiert, dank Beteiligung von durch Zwangsgebühren finanzierten Sendern und der Unterstützung der üblichen Verdächtigen aber sichere Jobs für solche Leute verschafft.
Und hier die Unterstützer, bzw. die eigentlichen Fragesteller.
Natürlich dürfen Soros und Rockefeller nicht fehlen…
• The Bay and Paul Foundations
• Catharine Hawkins Foundation
• European Instrument for Democracy and Human Rights
• Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Denmark
• National Endowment for Democracy
• Slovak Agency for International Development Cooperation
• The Swedish International Development Cooperation Agency
• United Kingdom Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office
• University of Missouri School of Journalism
• U.S. Agency for International Development
