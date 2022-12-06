WDR Investigativ fragt, ob O24 Geld aus Russland bekommt

Was soll das sein? Satire? Ein Fangfragenkatalog oder ist das ernst gemeint? “WDR Investigativ” will es wissen und richtet drei Fragen an uns, auf Englisch. Dafür bleibt uns die Öffentlich Rechtliche Gendergrütze erspart:

Dear editorial team of Opposition 24,

I am a reporter of WDR collaborating with the Czech online media investigace.cz and the Organized Crime and Corruption Project (OCCRP), a nonprofit news organization based in Washington, DC.

I am writing because OCCRP/investigace.cz is collaborating with other media outlets, including the WDR/NDR (Germany), on an investigation about the disinformation media landscape. We are examining numerous websites with content classified as pro-Russian narratives or/and disinformation. The investigation is based on data mining, content analysis and different analytical software and databases.

As responsible journalists acting in the public interest, we would like to give you the opportunity to respond to our findings. Please comment on our questions below. Should you wish to discuss in person, please don’t hesitate to contact us.



1. Is your website publishing disinformation or unverified information in general? If yes, why? What is your comment on this finding?

2. Are you cooperating with any other European media or/and Russian media by sharing content or technical solutions?

3. Are you receiving any funding or support from Russian state actors or Russian actors in general?

We’d appreciate it if you could consider our request and respond by 6 p.m. on Sunday, December 11th, 2022.

If we do not hear from you, we shall process on the basis that you do not wish to comment. We hope you will take this opportunity to respond. Your responses to each of our questions will be carefully considered and published in whole or part, if appropriate. Please don’t hesitate to contact us with any questions you might have.

In case you wish a German translation of this letter please let us know, we’re happy to provide a translation.

We would be most grateful if you would acknowledge receipt of this letter.

Best regards,

Palina Milling

WDR Investigativ

Westdeutscher Rundfunk



50667 Köln