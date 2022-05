Kinder vergewaltigt: 12 „Männer“ vor Gericht

GB, Bradford District. Wieder kommt ein unfassbarer Fall von Gruppenvergewaltigung ans Tageslicht. Die Taten haben sich zwischen 1996 und 1998 ereignet, berichtet die WEST YORKSHIRE POLICE. Den 12 Angeklagten, die heute vor Gericht erscheinen müssen, werden schwerste sexuelle Vergehen an Kindern vorgeworfen. Durchaus unüblich, aber nicht verboten, nennt die Polizei die Namen der Angeklagten, von denen nur einer englisch klingt, die übrigen 11 auf einen islamischen Hintergrund weisen, wie so oft bei ähnlichen Tatkomplexen.

Originalwortlaut

Thursday 19 May 2022



Twelve men from the Bradford District Area are due to appear before Bradford Magistrates on Friday 20 May charged with non recent child sexual offences.

All are from the Keighley area except where stated.

Abdul Shukoor, 45, has been charged with Gross Indecency and Indecent Assault of a girl under the age of 14.

Amreaz Ashghar, 45, has been charged with 2 counts of rape and indecent assault of a girl under 16 and gross indecency of a girl under 14.

Perwaz Ashghar, 48, of Nottingham has been charged with Indecent assault of a girl under 16.

Mohamed Shabir Din, 45, has been charged with 6 counts of rape and 2 counts of indecent assault of a girl under 16.

Ibrar Hussain, 44, has been charged with rape.

Sajid Mahmood, 42, has been charged with rape.

Zehroon Razaq, 44, has been charged with rape.

Sheraz Ahktar Khan, 44, has been charged with rape.

Mushtaq Ahmed, 52, has been charged with 2 counts of rape and indecent assault on a girl under 16.

Imtiaz Ahmed, 58, has been charged with 2 counts of rape.

Fayaz Ahmed, 42, of Bingley has been charged with 2 counts of rape.

Willard Anthony Clunis, 64, of Bradford has charged with indecent assault of a girl under 16.



All charges relate to incidents on two victims which are alleged to have occurred in the Bradford and Keighley areas between 1996 and 1998.