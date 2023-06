Geimpfter Basketballer stirbt plötzlich und unerwartet

And so……”suddenly”💔😪

* Óscar Cabrera Adames

*28 yrs

*Professional Dominican Basketball Player

*Died Suddenly. Heart Attack while he was possibly undergoing a stress test.



“I got a damn Myocarditis from taking a f—ing vaccine. (I got 2 doses of Pfizer) And I knew it!” pic.twitter.com/hN6j6EcHM8