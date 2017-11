So versucht der Bitcoin-Markt die alternativen Medien zu unterwandern

Diese Nachricht, geschrieben an einen Kollegen mit der Bitte, sich für Bitcoin einzusetzen, ist nur ein Beispiel von vielen, mit denen ganz besonders an Autoren aus den alternativen Medien herangetreten wird. Geht es dabei nur um die Sache oder auch um Devisen?

@MarkusMaiwald

Once a financial crysis is coming the risk asset is no longer gold but rather bitcoin. Bitcoin is growing in value for exactly the same reasons as gold did in the days of ‚physical‘ markets – it supports a monetary function as a bearer token. Metals have a slight problem travelling through wires and are therefore illiquid in modern markets. Their monetary function (the basis for their so called ‚intrinsic value‘ which is actually not intrinsic at all, it was monetary) is broken which is why trading in metals has split into two dysfunctional descendent markets: • a paper market that’s unlimited in supply • a physical market that’s illiquid These are no longer reconcilable but up until 2009 there was no alternative. No electronic token that could fulfil the role that metals did in physical markets, which was to support the exchange of 2 attributes of the trade: • ownership • posession Post 2009, there is indeed such an asset and that’s why Bitcoin is growing while metals are tanking during a period in history that should have seen them soar against a background of a 5-fold expansion of the monetary base. At the next financial meltdown we’ll see 10,000$ bitcoin for sure It can be next year, can be in 10 years, noone knows There are billions and billions of dollars in the overvalued stock market currently. Once shit comes in that money has to find new safe place – Which is likely going to be BTC Cannot be taken away by any government and fully anonym