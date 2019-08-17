In Portland gerieten die selbsternannte Antifa und Patriotische Gruppen bei einem Friedensmarsch aneinander. Hier einige Impressionen aus dem Netz.

These are the Proud Boys: a group that’s proud of what Trump is doing in America ! Basically it’s Antifa vs Proud Boys for 2020 American elections. pic.twitter.com/UsSzRGvPPh — Joseh Banda (@BandaJoseh) August 17, 2019

🚨 BREKAING 🚨 ANTIFA chases conservative protestors through Portland streets They sprayed pepper spray, assaulted multiple victims including a young girl, tasered a teenager Riot police on the scene, protestors on the ground cheered cops to jump off and kill themselves pic.twitter.com/baXhglUIRJ — Elijah Schaffer S.O. (@ElijahSchaffer) August 17, 2019