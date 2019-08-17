In Portland gerieten die selbsternannte Antifa und Patriotische Gruppen bei einem Friedensmarsch aneinander. Hier einige Impressionen aus dem Netz.
These are the Proud Boys: a group that’s proud of what Trump is doing in America ! Basically it’s Antifa vs Proud Boys for 2020 American elections. pic.twitter.com/UsSzRGvPPh
— Joseh Banda (@BandaJoseh) August 17, 2019
🚨 BREKAING 🚨 ANTIFA chases conservative protestors through Portland streets
They sprayed pepper spray, assaulted multiple victims including a young girl, tasered a teenager
Riot police on the scene, protestors on the ground cheered cops to jump off and kill themselves pic.twitter.com/baXhglUIRJ
— Elijah Schaffer S.O. (@ElijahSchaffer) August 17, 2019
The aggressive antifa shirtless man who was threatening people was arrested by police. This angered the mob who said this was police bias. #PortlandProtests pic.twitter.com/OYDsyLw3EY
— Andy Ngo (@MrAndyNgo) August 17, 2019