Link zum Artikel in der SUN: https://www.thesun.co.uk/news/10747757/worlds-first-transgender-childrens-doll-with-penis-spotted-on-sale-in-toy-store/

World's first transgender children's doll with penis on sale in toy store https://t.co/2Z6A9ltbVT

— Opposition24 (@0pposition24com) January 18, 2020