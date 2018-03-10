„Moscheen sind unsere Kasernen“: Erdogan missbraucht Kinder im Parlament für islamische Eroberungspropaganda

10. März 2018 Redaktion international, Polikritik, Religiotie

Als die Türkei noch laizistisch war (1999), wanderte Erdogan für dieses Zitat hinter Gittern: „Die Demokratie ist nur der Zug, auf den wir aufsteigen, bis wir am Ziel sind.“ Und dann folgte das Gedicht von Ziya Gökalp: „Die Minarette unsere Bajonette, die Kuppeln unsere Helme. Die Moscheen unsere Kasernen, die Gläubigen unsere Soldaten“

Nun missbraucht er Kinder im Parlament. Die Kampfansage an das christliche Abendland kann deutlicher nicht sein:

Foto: Screenshot Twitter

