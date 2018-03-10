„Moscheen sind unsere Kasernen“: Erdogan missbraucht Kinder im Parlament für islamische Eroberungspropaganda

Als die Türkei noch laizistisch war (1999), wanderte Erdogan für dieses Zitat hinter Gittern: „Die Demokratie ist nur der Zug, auf den wir aufsteigen, bis wir am Ziel sind.“ Und dann folgte das Gedicht von Ziya Gökalp: „Die Minarette unsere Bajonette, die Kuppeln unsere Helme. Die Moscheen unsere Kasernen, die Gläubigen unsere Soldaten“



Nun missbraucht er Kinder im Parlament. Die Kampfansage an das christliche Abendland kann deutlicher nicht sein:



Here we go again!#Erdogan tells the crying girl at the #Turkish Parliament to continue:

"The mosques are our barracks, the domes our helmets, the minarets our bayonets and the faithful our soldiers"

He Hs officially lost his mind | @ahmetsyayla

