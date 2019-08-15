Ein Mann wurde vor dem Innenministerium nach einem Messerangriff festgenommen. Der Vorfall habe laut Behörden nichts mit Terror zu tun. Bei dem Angriff soll ein Mann lebensgefährlich verletzt worden sein.

A man has suffered life-threatening injuries in a stabbing outside the Home Office building in London, police say.

There’s no suggestion the incident is terror-related.

A man has been arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm – more here: https://t.co/esLokpHcPc pic.twitter.com/2DsdExvyQU

— Sky News (@SkyNews) August 15, 2019