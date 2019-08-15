Ein Mann wurde vor dem Innenministerium nach einem Messerangriff festgenommen. Der Vorfall habe laut Behörden nichts mit Terror zu tun. Bei dem Angriff soll ein Mann lebensgefährlich verletzt worden sein.

