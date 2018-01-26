LIVE von der ecuadorianischen Botschaft in London: Wird Haftbefehl gegen #Assange fallengelassen?

RT ist live vor Ort. Kann Julian Assange die Botschaft heute als freier Mann verlassen, wenn der Hatfbefehl gegen ihn aufgehoben wird?

#WikiLeaks' founders asks #London #Westminster Magistrates' Court to drop the #UK arrest warrant: will Julian #Assange walk free? Will the UK authorities reveal they have a secret #US arrest warrant for extradition purposes? (Italian) https://t.co/tNxHhyAvHy

— stefania maurizi (@SMaurizi) January 26, 2018