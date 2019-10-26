Today is the 50th week of #GiletsJaunes protests in France.
That is a half century, 2 more weeks for a whole year of media silence, and it not just here, this silence seems to be global. #Acte50pic.twitter.com/uj3Ylv3Nf7
— Darren of Plymouth 🇬🇧 (@DarrenPlymouth) October 26, 2019
Das ist sehr vorbildlich und ehrbar ! Nützt aber N U L L !
Solange das FEIGE VOLK auf dem SOFA hockt und Kartoffel-Chips frisst, anstatt sich – nahezu geschlossen – anzuschließen !
Überall dasselbe ELEND !