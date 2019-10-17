Unmittelbar vor dem EU-Gipfel hat der britische Premierminister eine Einigung im Streit um den Brexit-Deal mit der EU erzielt. Allen Unkenrufen zum Trotz hat Johnson damit das demokratische Votum umgesetzt, von denen Teile des Parlamentes ihn unbedingt abhalten wollten. Nun ist der Weg frei und die Briten sind am Drücker, um zu beweisen, ob es ein Leben nach dem Euro gibt. Jetzt muss allerdings noch das Unterhaus zustimmen.

We’ve got a great new deal that takes back control — now Parliament should get Brexit done on Saturday so we can move on to other priorities like the cost of living, the NHS, violent crime and our environment #GetBrexitDone #TakeBackControl

🇪🇺🤝🇬🇧 Where there is a will, there is a #deal – we have one! It’s a fair and balanced agreement for the EU and the UK and it is testament to our commitment to find solutions. I recommend that #EUCO endorses this deal. pic.twitter.com/7AfKyCZ6k9

— Jean-Claude Juncker (@JunckerEU) October 17, 2019