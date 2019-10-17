Folgt uns auf Telegram

Unmittelbar vor dem EU-Gipfel hat der britische Premierminister eine Einigung im Streit um den Brexit-Deal mit der EU erzielt. Allen Unkenrufen zum Trotz hat Johnson damit das demokratische Votum umgesetzt, von denen Teile des Parlamentes ihn unbedingt abhalten wollten. Nun ist der Weg frei und die Briten sind am Drücker, um zu beweisen, ob es ein Leben nach dem Euro gibt. Jetzt muss allerdings noch das Unterhaus zustimmen.

Es gibt auch aufmerksame Leser. Dennoch: Die Schlagzeile war Absicht:

Kommentar verfassen