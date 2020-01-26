Bargeldabschaffung: Bankenelite “prüft” Einsatzmöglichkeiten für digitale Währungen

Unter Führung der BIZ (BIS) Bank für Internationalen Zahlungsausgleich haben sich mehrere Zentralbanken zusammengefunden, die mögliche Einsatzgebiete von digitalen Währungen im nationalen Bereich, wie auch im internationalen Zahlungsverkehr “prüfen” wollen. Die Pläne kommen nicht sehr überraschend. Noch während ihrer Zeit an der Spitze des IWF warb die neue EZB-Chefin Lagarde für die Einführung nationaler Kryptowährungen.

Hier die Pressemeldung der BIS im Original

Central bank group to assess potential cases for central bank digital currencies

The Bank of Canada, the Bank of England, the Bank of Japan, the European Central Bank, the Sveriges Riksbank and the Swiss National Bank, together with the Bank for International Settlements (BIS), have created a group to share experiences as they assess the potential cases for central bank digital currency (CBDC) in their home jurisdictions.

The group will assess CBDC use cases; economic, functional and technical design choices, including cross-border interoperability; and the sharing of knowledge on emerging technologies. It will closely coordinate with the relevant institutions and forums – in particular, the Financial Stability Board and the Committee on Payments and Market Infrastructures (CPMI).

The group will be co-chaired by Benoît Cœuré, Head of the BIS Innovation Hub, and Jon Cunliffe, Deputy Governor of the Bank of England and Chair of the CPMI. It will include senior representatives of the participating institutions.