Eine iranische Journalistin berichtet: Dieser Geistliche geht in ein Krankenhaus, wo #CoronaVirus Patienten behandelt werden. Er lässt sie an einer Flüssigkeit riechen und sagt: „Das ist vom Propheten. Es wird dich heilen.“

Nachdem er sich dem Virus ausgesetzt hat, verlässt er das Krankenhaus. Wie viele wird er infizieren?

Bigotry by another cleric in Iran

This cleric goes to a hospital where #CoronaVirus patients are treated. He makes them smell a liquid saying "this is from the prophet. It'll cure you".

After exposing himself to the virus, he walks out of the hospital. How many will he infect? pic.twitter.com/rBivDSg9yW

— Masih Alinejad 🏳️ (@AlinejadMasih) March 21, 2020