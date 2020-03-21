Iran: Geistlicher kümmert sich rührend um Corona-Kranke … und trägt das Virus weiter

Von
Redaktion
-

Eine iranische Journalistin berichtet: Dieser Geistliche geht in ein Krankenhaus, wo #CoronaVirus Patienten behandelt werden. Er lässt sie an einer Flüssigkeit riechen und sagt: „Das ist vom Propheten. Es wird dich heilen.“

Nachdem er sich dem Virus ausgesetzt hat, verlässt er das Krankenhaus. Wie viele wird er infizieren?

